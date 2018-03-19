Uruguay prosecutor wants charges against ex vice-president
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — A prosecutor in Uruguay is asking for formal charges against a former
Lawmakers accepted Raul Sendic's resignation last year amid corruption accusations involving his tenure as head of state oil company ANCAP. It was the first time a
Prosecutor Luis Pacheco on Monday also requested charges against eight other senior officials at ANCAP and its subsidiaries. A judge must now decide if Sendic goes to trial.
The corruption allegations surfaced after a weekly publication reported that between 2010 and 2013, Sendic used corporate credit cards to make purchases at jewelry, electronics, furniture and other stores apparently unrelated to his official business.
He's also accused of abuse of office over some contracts.
Sendic has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
