White House names deputy chief for policy

WASHINGTON — White House official Christopher Liddell has been named deputy chief of staff for policy co-ordination .

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Liddell will serve under Chief of Staff John Kelly and will work with Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin. He will be charged with managing the policy process.

In a statement, Kelly says Liddell is "highly qualified to oversee and co-ordinate our policy process."