Woman pleads no contest in poisoning of son's girlfriend
A
A
Share via Email
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman has pleaded no contest in what prosecutors said was the poisoning of her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, averting the need for a second trial in the case.
Eighty-six-year-old Helen Galli of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, entered the plea to aggravated assault Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors in which all other charges were withdrawn.
Prosecutors in Luzerne County said she spiked a glass of berry-
Galli was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 5
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
Tristan Cleveland: MLA’s in Nova Scotia are parking on our public square
-
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'