Woman pleads no contest in poisoning of son's girlfriend

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman has pleaded no contest in what prosecutors said was the poisoning of her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, averting the need for a second trial in the case.

Eighty-six-year-old Helen Galli of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, entered the plea to aggravated assault Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors in which all other charges were withdrawn.

Prosecutors in Luzerne County said she spiked a glass of berry- flavoured juice with antifreeze in March 2010 and passed it to the woman, who was left near death and spent months recovering.