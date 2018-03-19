YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul agree to box in UK, US

NEW YORK — YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul are taking their acts into the boxing ring.

They've agreed to a two-fight deal, with the first bout in the Manchester, England, on August 25th and a rematch in the United States.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, was training with boxers Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Badou Jack in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old English comedian and actor beat YouTuber Joe Weller in the ring in London last month.