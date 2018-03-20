100s honour lives of women killed at California vet centre
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — Former soldiers, health care workers and family and friends have celebrated the lives of three women killed this month by a combat veteran who barged into a farewell party for an employee at a veterans' care facility.
Hundreds of people packed a
The women worked at the Pathway Home, which
Albert Wong, 36, fatally shot the women on March 9 and then killed himself. The women had tried to help Wong before he was expelled from the program two weeks before the attack, authorities said.
Gonzales Shushereba's father, Mike Gonzales, urged people to ensure war-damaged veterans get the help they need. His daughter was six months pregnant when she died.
"Year after year, we continue to send our sons and daughters all over the globe to protect and defend us. They've had to see unspeakable things. They've had to do unspeakable things. ... They need resources, they need attention. They need our help, and these women dedicated their lives to that," Gonzales said.
Earlier Monday, flags were flown at half-staff at the Veterans Home and over the Capitol in Sacramento in
"We
