3 Ecuadorean soldiers killed by homemade explosive
QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's military says three soldiers have been killed and seven others injured by a homemade explosive while they were patrolling the country's northern border with Colombia.
The armed forces' statement doesn't say who was behind Tuesday's ambush. But it follows a number of attacks and bombings against security forces this year that authorities have attributed to increased activity by drug-trafficking gangs.
This week President Lenin Moreno announced he was sending 12,000 troops to boost security along the border. That represents about 10
Ecuador is a major transit zone for Colombian-produced cocaine that departs in small boats from the Pacifica coastline of South America up to Central America and onto the U.S.
