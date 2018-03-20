Appeals court hears police racial discrimination case

RICHMOND, Va. — The Maryland attorney general's office has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss claims made against the state in a racial discrimination case brought by the former police chief and two other black officers from a small city on Maryland's eastern shore.

Former Pocomoke City police Officer Franklin Savage, former Chief Kelvin Sewell and Lt. Lynell Green allege that Pocomoke city government, the state and the county prosecutor created a hostile work environment based on race.

An assistant attorney general asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond Tuesday to overturn a judge's denial of a motion to dismiss claims against the state.

Lawyers for the officers asked to reverse a ruling granting immunity to the Worcester County state's attorney.