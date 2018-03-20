Armed man holed up in restaurant near Princeton University

PRINCETON, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus.

Police say there are "no known hostages" in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities had shut down Princeton's downtown area and two buildings on the university's campus were evacuated as a precaution. Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn while negotiations continued.

No injuries have been reported.