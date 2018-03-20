Bolivia president wants dialogue with Chile over coastline
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The president of land-locked Bolivia says he is prepared to discuss options with
President Evo Morales made the comments Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press after lawyers for Bolivia presented arguments for a second day at the International Court of Justice in the latest Bolivian attempt to regain access to the sea.
Bolivia lost its only seacoast to Chile during a war from 1879 to 1883. The nation has demanded ocean access for generations. Chile says a 1904 treaty settled the issue.
Morales tells AP that "if there is will for a dialogue, a will to solve this injury in the region, then we have to start with the dialogue."
