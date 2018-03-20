California city seeks exemption from state sanctuary law
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Leaders of a small California city have given preliminary approval to a measure to exempt the city from a state law that limits
Councilmembers in the Orange County city of Los Alamitos voted 4-1 Monday night in
The vote followed intense comments by residents who packed the tiny council chambers to speak for and against the effort to distance the city of 12,000 people from California's so-called sanctuary law, which bars police in many cases from turning arrestees over for deportation.
Mayor Troy Edgar said police in the community 20 miles (32
"It's just kind of hit a boiling point for us," Edgar said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and other immigrant advocates said the city must follow California law and will be sued if the measure passes.
"State law is not a recommendation," said Emi MacLean, staff attorney at the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. "It is not optional. It is binding."