Catholic bishop and priests arrested in Brazil
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian bishop has been arrested in connection with a corruption case in the Catholic church of Latin America's biggest nation.
Prosecutors said Monday that Bishop Jose Ronaldo and four priests were among those arrested for diverting donations and party funds worth about $600,000.
They also said the group paid for personal expenses and bought a cattle farm with money from the faithful.
The scandal took place in the central Brazilian cities of Formosa, Posse and Planaltina.
The local diocese did not reply to requests for comment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man