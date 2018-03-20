Clandestine videos roil Peru ahead of impeachment vote
LIMA, Peru — The revelation of videos allegedly showing attempts to buy a lawmaker*s political support is shaking Peru*s political establishment days before a scheduled impeachment vote against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
The videos presented Tuesday by the main opposition party purportedly show Kenji Fujimori trying to convince a lawmaker to back Kuczynski in exchange for state contracts.
It was allegedly shot in December, after Kenji Fujimori led a group of lawmakers who defied his sister Keiko's leadership of the Popular Force party to block Kuczynski*s removal on corruption charges.
Days later, Kuczynski pardoned the feuding siblings' father, former President Alberto Fujimori, from a 25-year jail sentence for human rights abuses committed during his decade-long rule.
A new impeachment vote is scheduled to take place Thursday.
