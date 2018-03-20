Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle
TEMPE, Ariz. — The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading.
The crash on Sunday night in Tempe marked the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle and could have far-reaching consequences for the new technology.
The crash led Uber to immediately suspend all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.
The Volvo was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg.
Sgt. Ronald Elcock, a Tempe police spokesman, said it's too early to draw conclusions on blame.
