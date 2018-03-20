News / World

Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle

This March 19, 2018 still image taken from video provided by ABC-15, shows investigators at the scene of a fatal accident involving a self driving Uber car on the street in Tempe, Ariz. Police in the city of Tempe said Monday, March 19, 2018, that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit. (ABC-15.com via AP)

TEMPE, Ariz. — The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading.

The crash on Sunday night in Tempe marked the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle and could have far-reaching consequences for the new technology.

The crash led Uber to immediately suspend all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

The Volvo was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock, a Tempe police spokesman, said it's too early to draw conclusions on blame.

