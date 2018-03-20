Crown prince seeks Saudi image makeover on grand US tour

WASHINGTON — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is opening a marathon tour of the United States with a stop in Washington, where he plans to meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

The son of King Salman and heir to the throne will also hold separate meetings with a long roster of influential U.S. officials, including the secretaries of defence , treasury and commerce, the CIA chief and congressional leaders from both parties.

During three weeks in the U.S., the 32-year-old crown prince will also meet with businessmen in New York, tech mavens in San Francisco and entertainment bigwigs in Los Angeles.