Crown prince seeks Saudi image makeover on grand US tour

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia‚Äôs young crown prince is opening a marathon tour of the United States with a first stop in Washington, where he plans to meet March 20 with President Donald Trump. The visit comes as the United States and much of the West are still trying to figure out Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose sweeping program of social changes at home and increased Saudi assertiveness abroad has upended decades of traditional rule in Saudi Arabia.(Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is opening a marathon tour of the United States with a stop in Washington, where he plans to meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

The son of King Salman and heir to the throne will also hold separate meetings with a long roster of influential U.S. officials, including the secretaries of defence , treasury and commerce, the CIA chief and congressional leaders from both parties.

During three weeks in the U.S., the 32-year-old crown prince will also meet with businessmen in New York, tech mavens in San Francisco and entertainment bigwigs in Los Angeles.

He'll travel to Boston to meet with education leaders and to Houston to see energy executives and tour Saudi-linked oil and gas facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast.

