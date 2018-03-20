Ernst seeks Pentagon answers about kid-on-kid sex assaults
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is asking the
The Iowa Republican wrote
In stories published last week, the AP found that reports of student-on-student sexual assaults or rapes often languish, and that administrators do not accurately track them. The 71,000 students who the schools educate have fewer protections than public school kids if they are sexually attacked by a classmate on campus.
Ernst, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joins colleagues who last week demanded answers and promised a public hearing.
