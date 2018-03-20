Ex-cop's wife gets 1 1/2 to 4 years in murder plot against him

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania police officer's wife has been sentenced to 1 1/2 to four years in prison for plotting to kill him after he threatened to tell authorities she had sex with a 14-year-old boy.

LehighValleyLive.com reports that Robin Transue was sentenced Tuesday for convictions on solicitation to commit aggravated assault and statutory sexual assault charges.

Monroe County authorities say she told an informant that her husband threatened to expose her 2010 relationship with the boy if she left him. Her attorney called her "deeply flawed, tormented, lonely with all sorts of baggage she's been carrying since childhood."

Former Bushkill Township officer Keith Transue was placed on two years' probation for failure to report sex with the minor.

An assistant district attorney called the case "almost like a Lifetime movie."

