Facebook under pressure again, UK promises investigation

NEW YORK — Facebook is having one of its worst weeks as a publicly traded company with a share sell-off continuing for a second day.

Britain's Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC that she was investigating Facebook and has asked the company not to pursue its own audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use. Denham is also pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's servers.

Facebook's stock tumbled 2 per cent at the opening bell Tuesday following its worst trading day in four years.