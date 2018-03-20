Father: Jailed Palestinian teen protester in good spirits

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The father of Palestinian teenage protest leader Ahed Tamimi says he has visited his daughter and wife in an Israeli prison for the first time since they were both arrested in December.

Bassem Tamimi says he spoke to his wife and daughter for 45 minutes on Monday, using a telephone as they sat on the other side of a window.

Tamimi said Tuesday they are both in good spirits. His says Ahed, who turned 17 behind bars, spends her time doing school work and reading, focusing on English studies.