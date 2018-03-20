Free-roaming hippo transported to zoo in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A hippopotamus that has been roaming loose in a swampy area of southern Mexico has been caught and transported to a zoo.

Mexico's office for environmental protection said Tuesday that experts had lured the 1,320-pound (600 kilogram) animal into a cage after issuing a call "asking for the help of the community, to allow specialists to do their job and capture and transfer Tyson."

Residents of Las Choapas in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz had nicknamed the hippo Tyson after it appeared nearby.