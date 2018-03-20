GOP lawmakers seek to impeach judges over congressional map
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twelve Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania have signed on to resolutions seeking to impeach four Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court over rulings in a congressional redistricting case.
Four resolutions introduced Tuesday argue the justices acted improperly through rulings that gave lawmakers about three weeks to enact a new district map and then produced a court-drawn map.
The court ruled a 2011 GOP-crafted map was unconstitutionally drawn. The replacement is widely expected to help Democrats as they seek to flip some seats now held by Republicans.
The co-sponsors are among the House's more conservative Republicans.
No members of the GOP leadership have signed on, and a caucus spokesman says they need to gauge how much support there is to proceed.
The resolutions seek impeachment of justices David Wecht , Debra Todd , Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty .
None returned messages seeking comment.
