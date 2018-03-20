Greece awaits response on Macedonia name dispute proposals
ATHENS, Greece — The Greek government says it has sent its proposals for the resolution of its dispute with
The two countries have been at odds for a quarter century over the name "Macedonia," which Greece argues
A change of government in the Macedonian capital of Skopje however has renewed hopes the issue can be resolve. Talks have intensified.
Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Tuesday that the country's foreign minister would travel to Skopje Thursday for meetings with government officials, opposition figures and ethnic Albanian minority parties.
The foreign ministers of both countries are to meet in Vienna on March 30 with the UN negotiator, Matthew Nimetz.
