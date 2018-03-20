Greece: Woman wanted in Malta journalist's death surrenders

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say a Russian woman wanted by Malta in connection with the car bomb slaying of an investigative journalist last year has surrendered voluntarily in Athens.

Police said 35-year-old Maria Efimova turned herself in at police station in the Greek capital on Tuesday and told officers she feared for her life.

She was ordered detained in an Athens prison.

Police said Malta had an open warrant for Efimova's arrest that alleges she provided false evidence that could lead to another's conviction and made false accusations to authorities.

Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed on Oct. 16 when a bomb destroyed her car as she was driving near her home.