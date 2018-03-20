How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks bounced up and down Tuesday as retailers, energy companies and banks recovered some of their losses from the day before, but technology companies struggled as Facebook dropped again.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index picked up 4.02 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,716.94.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 116.36 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 24,727.27.

The Nasdaq composite added 20.06 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,364.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 0.16 points to 1,570.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 35.07 points, or 1.3 per cent .

The Dow is down 219.24 points, or 0.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 117.69 points, or 1.6 per cent .

The Russell 200 is down 15.64 points, or 1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 43.33 points, or 1.6 per cent .

The Dow is up 8.05 points, or less than 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 460.91 points, or 6.7 per cent .