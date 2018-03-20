Indian wildlife sanctuary sees jump in one-horned rhinos

GAUHATI, India — A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

Pradipta Baruah, supervisor of a census carried out Sunday at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, says there are now 102 one-horned rhinos living in the park, up from 93 during the last count, in 2012.

The reserve, which is just 38 square kilometres (15 square miles), is outside of the Assam state capital, Gauhati.

India's Kaziranga National Park, also in Assam, is the main home of the one-horned rhino, with more than 2,000.