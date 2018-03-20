Islamabad still mulling Kabul's offer of talks, overtures
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is still mulling Afghanistan's recent overtures, including an invitation that Pakistani prime minister visit Kabul.
Analysts widely see the offer as a good sign, underscoring that dialogue between the two often uneasy
Pakistan, however, says it wants to consult the country's political and military leadership before accepting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's invitation.
The invitation follows a visit last weekend to Kabul by Pakistan's National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua and also last month's offer by Ghani of unconditional talks with the Taliban.
The Taliban have not responded yet.
Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Moahmmad Faisal said on Tuesday the country's political and military leaders are carefully considering the invitation in order "to prepare a brief for the prime minister."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ellen Roseman: Loblaw stumbles on Optimum-PC Points merger, bread rebate woes
-
Oil backers cheesed off at Domino's over pipeline protest pizza claim
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale