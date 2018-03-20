Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge is freeing a Kansas father fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh pending the outcome of his case.

Fifty-five-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal was ordered released Tuesday after a hearing in Kansas City, Missouri.

U.S. immigration officials put Jamal on a plane bound for his native country last month before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case. Jamal, who's worked as an adjunct professor and researcher, was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu.