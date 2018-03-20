Low-key US-S Korea military drills ahead of N Korea summits
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Annual U.S.-South Korean military drills that infuriate North Korea will begin on April 1, the allies said Tuesday, but they will likely be more low-key than past years ahead of two highly anticipated summits among the countries' leaders.
This year's drills were postponed during the Pyeongchang Olympics, which saw rare
After post-Olympics talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean officials said Kim indicated he would accept the
In a brief statement, the Pentagon said
South Korea's
A ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of department rules, said there are no immediate plans to bring in American strategic assets such as aircraft carriers, nuclear-powered submarines or supersonic B-1B bombers during this spring's training. The United States sent such assets during past drills when tensions ran high.
The exercises begin with Foal Eagle, a field training drill that will last about four weeks, compared with its typical two-month run. The other drill, known as Key Resolve, is a computer-simulated command post exercise and is scheduled to start around the middle of April for a usual two-week run, the South Korean official said.
"These are low-key drills. Now it's a dialogue mode so they are trying to keep pace with that," said Choi Kang,
Choi said North Korea may respond by issuing a relatively mild diatribe but will likely avoid conducting weapons tests that could disrupt its recent outreach to Washington and Seoul.
The timing and size of the annual
"To avoid compromising exercise objectives, specifics regarding the exercise scenarios will not be discussed," said a Pentagon spokesman, Marine Lt. Col. Christopher Logan. He said the purpose is to enhance the ability of the U.S.-South Korean alliance to defend South Korean territory.
The planned summit meetings have raised hopes for a potential breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear crisis. But many experts say tensions will flare again if the summits fail to make any progress and leave the nuclear issue with few diplomatic options.
A main sticking point in U.S.-North Korea talks would be what nuclear disarmament steps Kim would promise in return for what concessions from the United States and whether Trump would accept them.
Burns reported from Washington.
