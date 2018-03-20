Man accused of recruiting to support Islamic State group
A
A
Share via Email
AKRON, Ohio — A North Carolina man accused of trying to recruit people to conduct terrorist attacks in the name of the Islamic State group has been found guilty on federal charges in Ohio.
A jury in Akron found 37-year-old Erick Jamal Hendricks guilty Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and attempt to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.
Hendricks was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016, on a federal complaint filed in Cleveland.
Authorities say he contacted people over social media trying to recruit them. Authorities also say he told one person his goal was to create a terrorist cell that would conduct attacks in the United States.
A message was left for Hendricks' attorney.
Hendricks could be sentenced to life in prison. No sentencing date was set.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man