Man hit girl with screwdriver, dragged her behind car
OSWEGO, N.Y. — A New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.
The Post-Standard reports that Shawn Whaley pleaded guilty to 13 charges on Monday in Oswego County.
District Attorney Gregory Oakes says the "incredibly brave" child escaped from a home and ran for help last August in Albion.
Whaley will receive a two and one-third to seven year sentence.
Three other people were charged in the case, including the girl's mother and uncle and Whaley's girlfriend. The adults and girl lived together.
His girlfriend recently gave birth to a baby fathered by Whaley.
This story has been corrected to show that three other people were charged, not four.
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
