Markets Right Now: More tech losses leave indexes mixed
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
4 p.m.
Major U.S. stock indexes are mixed in midday trading as another slump in technology companies offsets gains elsewhere in the market.
Oracle plunged 10
Banks rose along with bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans, and energy companies climbed along with the price of crude oil.
The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.88
9:35 a.m.
Banks and energy stocks are leading early gains for U.S. indexes.
Banks are gaining as bond yields rise Tuesday, and energy companies are rising along with the price of crude oil.
Oracle sank 9
Facebook lost 2.5
The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 115 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.88