McCain daughter with her dad: 'No place I would rather be'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEDONA, Ariz. — Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."
The photo posted Sunday on Twitter shows Meghan McCain and her father wearing warm clothing on what appears to be a patio.
The 81-year-old Arizona Republican has been battling brain cancer. He was diagnosed last summer.
The daughter's publicist, Teal Cannaday, says the photo was taken at Sedona.
The senator's family has a ranch near Sedona, about 100 miles (161
Meghan McCain said last week that no timetable has been determined for her father to return to the Senate but that it could be by the summer.
She said then her father was doing well as he continued to undergo treatment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar