Mexican regulators accuse companies of fixing condom prices
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's anti-monopoly commission has accused two companies of colluding to fix prices on condoms bought by public health care institutions.
The Federal Competition Commission of Mexico says the two companies manipulated prices so that one, Dentilab, would get 80
The other company, Grupo Holy, agreed to get the remaining 20
The commission says the alleged scheme was arranged to secure contracts from health care institutions in 2009, 2011 and 2012.
It says price-fixing on condoms and catheters cost the government about 177 million pesos ($9.5 million). Both companies have been fined.
