Nigeria failed to act on warnings of mass abduction: Report

LAGOS, Nigeria — Rights group Amnesty International says Nigeria's security forces failed to respond to warnings that extremists were on their way to a town where 110 schoolgirls were abducted last month.

A statement on Tuesday cites "credible sources" saying the army and police received at least five calls in the hours before the attack, which reminded many of the 2014 abduction of 276 Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram extremists.

Nigeria's government has said it has launched an investigation into the Feb. 19 attack in Dapchi town in the north. The military withdrew from the town in January, saying the situation appeared calm there.