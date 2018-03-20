Norwegian minister resigns after Facebook post uproar

STAVANGER, Norway — A senior minister in the Norwegian Government resigned Tuesday for writing a Facebook post claiming the opposition Labor Party was more interested in protecting the rights of terrorists than protecting the Norwegian people.

The comment by Justice Minister, Sylvi Listhaug, touched a raw nerve in a country still tormented by memories of the July, 2011 attack by far-right terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik. Breivik opened fire on the annual summer camp of the left-wing Labor Party's youth wing on their holiday camp on Utoya Island, killing 69 people, mostly teenagers.