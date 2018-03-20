Police fatally shoot armed man who broke into ex-wife's home
A
A
Share via Email
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A police officer fatally shot an armed man who authorities say broke into his ex-wife's Kentucky home.
Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse tells news outlets the intruder was armed with two handguns early Tuesday and raised his arm during a confrontation with responding officers, which led to the shooting.
Bosse says the ex-wife was inside the home during the shooting, while a male resident believed to be the intruder's target ran out the back. Both residents called 911, while a child slept through the entire incident.
Bosse says the residents had reported the suspect's
Police say the unidentified man also had two hunting knives on him, along with an AR-15 in his car.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Charges expected after two men arrested in Dartmouth homicide case
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'