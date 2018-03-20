Prosecutor clears deputy in death of man in his patrol car
YORK, S.C. — A prosecutor says a deputy in South Carolina won't face criminal charges for killing a man who managed to get into his police car and grab a rifle.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett says 33-year-old Trenton Fondren was a threat to the officer and the public when he touched the gun on Dec. 1.
Brackett tells media outlets that York County Deputy Gary Pence was checking on a man walking with a knife about 4 a.m.
Brackett says Pence had trouble seeing Fondren in the dark as he approached with the knife, and Fondren managed to get into the deputy's open patrol car.
The solicitor says Pence warned Fondren several times he would have to shoot and fired after Fondren grabbed the rifle between the seats.
Brackett says Fondren's DNA was on the rifle.
