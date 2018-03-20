Prosecutors: Alabama man made plan to kidnap woman, daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Prosecutors say an Alabama man who planned to hire someone to kidnap a woman and her 14-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to child sex-trafficking charges.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement says 48-year-old Brian David "Blaze" Boersma was arrested in October by undercover FBI agents. The Decatur man believed they would kidnap the mother and child and had given them more than $3,000. Boersma entered his guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor on Monday.

The statement says Boersma boasted to his co-worker that he would sell the girl to a pimp he knew in Memphis, Tennessee, who offered $8,000.