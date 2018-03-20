Putin orders Russian diplomats to seek doping rule changes
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country's diplomats to seek changes to international doping rules in the wake of the nation's drug scandals.
Putin says the Foreign Ministry should try to alter the key treaty underpinning anti-doping work worldwide. He adds Russian diplomats working with UNESCO should aim to "refine" the existing International Convention against Doping in Sport so that "the rules are fair and absolutely transparent."
The treaty is the basis for the global drug-testing system led by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused Russia of running a state-sponsored doping program in dozens of sports.
The Russian government says it and its athletes have unfairly been maligned.
