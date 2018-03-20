Russia grounds planes similar to the one that crashed

MOSCOW — A Russian aviation agency has ordered the operator of a plane that crashed near Moscow last month to ground four other such aircraft in its fleet.

The agency, Rosaviatsiya, said Tuesday it told Saratov Airlines to ground its An-148 planes, one of which crashed Feb. 11 and killed 71 people. The twin-engine plane crashed minutes after taking off from a Moscow airport.

Rosaviatsiya also said its check of the airline has found unspecified violations.