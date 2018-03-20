Ryanair takes stake in Lauda's new Austrian airline

BERLIN — Budget airline Ryanair says it is taking an initial 24.9 per cent stake in an Austrian-based airline being set up by former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda.

It plans to raise its holding to 75 per cent .

LaudaMotion is the successor to Niki, long a subsidiary of bankrupt Air Berlin, which Lauda bought back after it fell victim to its parent's financial woes. It plans to operate scheduled and charter flights from Germany, Austria and Switzerland to largely Mediterranean destinations.

Ryanair said Tuesday that it plans to increase its stake to 75 per cent "as soon as possible," subject to European Union approval.