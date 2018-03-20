San Francisco could become largest US city to ban fur sales
San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur, a move that would hearten animal lovers but frustrate business owners who say they're fed up with city officials dictating what they can sell.
If the Board of Supervisors approves the ban Tuesday, San Francisco would join two other California cities, West Hollywood and Berkeley, in saying no to a symbol of glamour that animal advocates say is built on cruelty.
The ban would apply to coats and anything else featuring real fur, including key chains and gloves.
San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce estimates that fur sales in the city account for at least $40 million a year. The city's Office of Economic Analysis estimated fur sales at $11 million in 2012, based on census figures.
