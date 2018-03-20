Severely burned New York teen dies over a year after crash
COLONIE, N.Y. — A severely burned teenager has died more than a year after a New York car crash.
The Albany County district attorney's office says 17-year-old Niko DiNovo died Monday evening.
The Times Union says he suffered third-degree burns to 95
DiNovo's friend, Michael Carr, was driving 60 mph (96 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone when he lost control and hit a parked truck.
Carr pleaded guilty to assault and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
DiNovo's aunt posted frequent Facebook updates under the hashtag #prayforNiko.
DiNovo spent much of his time sleeping. But his days were brightened when friends joined him in a therapeutic catch with a beach ball.
