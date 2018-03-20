Slovak president rejects proposal for new government

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's president has rejected a proposal for a new government following a crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee.

Last week, the three-party coalition of Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following massive street protests in the wake of the slayings that shone a light on possible corruption in the government.

President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government but his proposal involving the same three parties that were in the previous government was rejected.