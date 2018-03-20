Slovenia govt' formally ends term after leader resigns

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia's government has formally ended its term after the prime minister unexpectedly resigned last week.

Parliament on Tuesday formally acknowledged the resignation of Miro Cerar, marking the end of his government's mandate. The government will remain as a caretaker Cabinet until a new one is elected.

Cerar resigned after Slovenia's top court annulled a referendum on a key government-backed railway project. He has said he stepped down to protect the country from pressure from interest groups.

Cerar says "the events of recent weeks were no longer in the interest of Slovenia's prosperity."

Cerar's government has faced a wave of public sector strikes and protests.