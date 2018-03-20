South Carolina sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots man with knife

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has fatally shot a man in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis tells news outlets a man wielding a knife was killed after charging at deputies Monday evening. He says deputies had been called out for a disturbance and found at least five people in a home who were "potential hostage victims."

The coroner's office has not released the man's name yet.

Lewis says the man was "very agitated" and had something similar to a butcher's knife. The shooting happened after negotiations including "less lethal options" failed.