Subway delays for candidate Nixon on her way to first event
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says one of the reasons she's running in the Democratic primary against Gov. Andrew Cuomo is because of the poor condition of New York City's subway system.
She experienced that firsthand on Tuesday as she was on her way to her first official campaign event in Brooklyn after announcing her candidacy the day before.
The liberal activist and "Sex and the City" actress told the crowd at the Bethesda Healing Center that she just made it to the event. She said a ride which should have been 30 minutes took vastly longer.
She blamed it on "Cuomo's MTA." The Metropolitan Transportation Authority oversees the subways and Cuomo controls the MTA.
The MTA says the delay was due to a sick passenger.
