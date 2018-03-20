Survivor of school shooting to use 'white privilege'

MIAMI — One of the students who survived last month's shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead says he must use "white privilege" to offset racial disparity in the way the shooting is covered by the media.

Speaking on a Twitter livestream on Monday, David Hogg said the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors are not pushing a liberal or conservative agenda. But the 17-year-old said they "have to use our white privilege" to make sure all people who have died in gun violence can be heard.