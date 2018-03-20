Test reveals why female lion in Oklahoma zoo sprouted a mane
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lab results have revealed the answer to a mystery at an Oklahoma zoo: Just what caused a female lion to sprout a mane.
The Oklahoma City Zoo says in its March newsletter that testing at the University of Tennessee found the African lioness named Bridget has an elevated level of androstenedione, a hormone that can contribute to developing male features.
Veterinarians compared Bridget's blood to samples from her sister, who has no mane. Bridget's blood also contained a higher level of cortisol, which regulates metabolism and the immune system.
The zoo says the results likely mean the 18-year-old lioness has a benign
The zoo says female lions with manes are not unheard of, but they are rare.
