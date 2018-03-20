Thai court sentences Laotian drug kingpin to life in prison

BANGKOK — A Thai court has given a life sentence to a Laotian drug kingpin who was notorious for a high-flying lifestyle and alleged social connections to celebrities and other VIPs.

Bangkok Criminal Court on Tuesday initially handed Xaysana Keopimpha a death sentence, but reduced his punishment because he co-operated with police.

The court said Xaysana led a gang that trafficked drugs from Laos into Thailand and Malaysia, using cars to hide the drugs and to scout for police checkpoints.