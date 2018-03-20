The Latest: Foul play suspected in deaths of Helena couple

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on the deaths of two people north of Helena (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Lewis and Clark County officials say foul play is suspected in the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found in a residence just north of Helena.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says the victims were last seen alive Saturday afternoon. Their bodies were found by someone who went to check on them on Monday evening.

Dutton tells the Independent Record that two people of interest have been identified and one was brought in for questioning. He does not believe there is a threat to the public.

The bodies have been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula. The names of the victims and the cause of death have not been released.

___

10 a.m.

Lewis and Clark County officials are investigating after two people were found dead at a residence in a subdivision just north of Helena.

Coroner Bryan Backeberg tells the Independent Record that a male and female were found dead Monday evening.

Officials have not identified the deceased or said how they died, but Sheriff Leo Dutton says the deaths are considered suspicious.

___